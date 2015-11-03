FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi, BioNTech sign cancer treatment partnership
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 3, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi, BioNTech sign cancer treatment partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Lyon, France, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi and BioNTech said they signed a collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop up to five cancer immunotherapies, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

BioNTech will receive $60 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments and could receive over $300 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones and other payments per product, the companies said.

BioNTech would also be eligible for tiered royalties on net sales up to double digits if the treatments are successfully brought to market, the companies added.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and James Regan; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.