French drugs firm Sanofi's logo is pictured inside the company's headquarters during the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer said the head of its healthcare division, Olivier Brandicourt, would quit to become chief executive officer of French peer Sanofi on April 2.

Bayer executive board member Werner Baumann will replace Brandicourt as division head, in addition to maintaining his responsibilities for group strategy, portfolio management and European markets.