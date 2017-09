French drugs firm Sanofi's logo is pictured inside the company's headquarters during the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris in this February 5, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said the European Commission had cleared its key cholesterol drug Praluent for the treatment of so-called “bad cholesterol,” or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, in certain adult patients with hypercholesterolemia.

The drug won U.S. regulatory approval in July.