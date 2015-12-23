Sanofi submits new diabetes drug application to U.S. regulator

The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Lyon, France, October 26, 2015. French drugs firm Sanofi will present its Q3 results on October 29. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it had submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a single daily insulin injection to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

Sanofi said it had requested a six-month review of its new drug application by the FDA, rather than the standard 10 months.

“A large unmet medical need still exists for people with type 2 diabetes, as more than half are not at their blood sugar goal despite using oral medications or insulin,” Sanofi’s diabetes head, Pierre Chancel, said in a statement.

The latest application involves a combination of insulin glargine with its lixisenatide drug, Sanofi said.