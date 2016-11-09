FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Boehringer gains conditional EU okay to buy Sanofi unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 9, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

Boehringer gains conditional EU okay to buy Sanofi unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim won EU antitrust approval on Wednesday to acquire French peer Sanofi's (SASY.PA) Merial animal health business after agreeing to sell some of Merial's vaccines and pharmaceuticals to allay competition concerns.

The companies unveiled a $20 billion asset swap in December last year, under which Sanofi would buy Boehringer's consumer health division, and the German firm purchase Merial.

The European Commission said the concessions from Boehringer allayed worries that the deal would harm competition and possibly result in price hikes.

"The two companies offered to divest a number of Merial's marketed and pipeline products, including its existing vaccines Circovac, Progressis, Parvovax, Parvovurax and Mucossifa and pharmaceuticals Ketofen, Wellicox, Allevinix, Genixine, Equioxx Injectable and Equioxx Paste," the EU enforcer said.

It said Boehringer and Merial would also provide technical support and a transitional supply agreement to the purchaser.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.