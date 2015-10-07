Sanofi seeks productivity gains at French sites: sources

French drugs firm Sanofi's logo is pictured inside the company's headquarters during the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Drug company Sanofi is seeking a deal with unions to boost productivity by 20-25 percent at French plants over three years, union sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

In a document handed out to staff representatives seen by Reuters, Sanofi pledged to maintain a strong industrial presence in France through the deal that unions fear could cause job cuts.

The document says that productivity of the company’s French industrial sites should be improved in order to reduce a gap with those of other Sanofi plants located in eastern Europe.

A first meeting with unions took place on Sept. 29 to discuss the issue. Two other meetings are scheduled on Oct. 14 and Nov. 2, four days before Sanofi unveils a five-year strategic review during an investor day in Paris, CFDT and CGT union representatives said.

“We want to preserve our competitiveness in France in a sustainable way,” a Sanofi spokeswoman said by email.

“Only one negotiation process is currently underway at the level of pharmaceutical production in France, which excludes vaccines, animal health, biological products,” she said, adding that the company had hired more production staff in France this year than over previous years.