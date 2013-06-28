FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi wins diabetes drug approval in Japan
#Health News
June 28, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Sanofi wins diabetes drug approval in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said it won approval from the Japanese government for its Lyxumia drug for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in combination with basal insulin.

Lyxumia is part of a new class of diabetes treatments called GLP-1 analogues which prompt the body to release insulin when a diabetic’s blood sugar level climbs too high.

Lyxumia is now approved in Mexico, the European Union, Australia and Japan, Sanofi said in a statement on Friday. A new drug application for lixisenatide in the United States is currently being reviewed, it added.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

