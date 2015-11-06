FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi, Lexicon sign diabetes license and collaboration deal
November 6, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi, Lexicon sign diabetes license and collaboration deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Lyon, France, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

(Reuters) - Sanofi has agreed to collaborate with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on Sotagliflozin, a potential oral treatment for people with diabetes, the French drugmaker said on Friday.

Lexicon will receive an upfront payment of $300 million under the collaboration and license deal, Sanofi said in a statement.

Lexicon could also receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $1.4 billion, as well as rising double-digit percentage royalties on net sales of Sotagliflozin.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
