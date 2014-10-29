FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi board ousts CEO Viehbacher, Chairman Weinberg takes helm
October 29, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi board ousts CEO Viehbacher, Chairman Weinberg takes helm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) board said on Wednesday it had unanimously decided to oust the French drugmaker’s chief executive, Chris Viehbacher, and asked Chairman Serge Weinberg to take the helm until a successor is found.

“The board confirms its commitment to continuing the strategy and the international expansion of the group based on research and innovation and its growth platforms,” Sanofi’s board said in a statement.

Sanofi shares fell 4 percent after the announcement.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan

