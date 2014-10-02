Sanofi French head Lajoux to leave at end-2014

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) head of France, Christian Lajoux, plans to leave at the end of the year after 21 years with the drug making company, Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher said in a message to staff.

Viehbacher said the 67-year-old “has been at the forefront of the group’s transformation projects in France”, adding that plans for after his departure “will be decided at a later stage”.

The news came as Sanofi told staff representatives of a reorganization plan around its team of people who promote its drugs among doctors and in hospitals that could cost the jobs of about 9 percent of people in the division, or around 200 employees, according to a union representative.

A Sanofi spokeswoman said Sanofi France had presented its strategy and plans to develop the business through 2017 at a works council meeting last week, adding that the country remained a “key market”, with the aim of returning to growth from 2018 thanks to new products.

The strategy would not involve any forced departures but would be on a voluntary basis, she added.

Sanofi has sought in recent years to shake off the impact of patent losses on big-selling drugs, such as blood thinners Plavix and Lovenox, by betting on diabetes, rare diseases and over-the-counter treatments. It also revamped its research to launch new, harder-to-copy and pricier biologic drugs.

Sanofi is also looking to offload a multi-billion-euro portfolio of some 200 mature drugs in Europe as it strives to reduce exposure to price cuts and relatively high manufacturing costs on the continent, according to an internal document circulated earlier this year by a labor union.

Sanofi said last month that it was discussing the sale of its Quetigny site, employing 350 staff in France, to Delpharm.