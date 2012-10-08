FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says Sanofi, Merck recall some typhoid vaccine batches
#Health News
October 8, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

UK says Sanofi, Merck recall some typhoid vaccine batches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sanofi Pasteur MSD, the vaccine joint venture of Sanofi and Merck & Co, has recalled some batches of its typhoid vaccine because of concerns about effectiveness, Britain’s drug regulator said on Monday.

The decision to recall 16 batches of Typhim Vi follows filling problems in the manufacturing process, according to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

“There are no concerns over the safety of this vaccine but the recall has taken place because the vaccine may not be as effective as it should be,” agency official Ian Holloway said.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Cowell

