EU agency recommends Sanofi, Merck pediatric vaccine
February 22, 2013

EU agency recommends Sanofi, Merck pediatric vaccine

A view of the Merck & Co. campus in Linden, New Jersey March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky (UNITED STATES BUSINESS HEALTH) - RTXCK2X

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency recommended approval of Hexyon, a new 6-in-1 pediatric vaccine from Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a joint venture between Merck and Sanofi, the companies said on Friday.

The new vaccine protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

