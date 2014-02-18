FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi wins EU approval for NexGard chew against dog fleas
February 18, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Sanofi wins EU approval for NexGard chew against dog fleas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Merial animal health division won European Commission approval for its NexGard oral treatment for flea and tick infestations in dogs.

The European approval comes less than six months after the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sanofi added in a statement.

“We have just started roll-out in the U.S. and can now launch in Europe and other regions in the world,” Merial Chief Executive Carsten Hellmann said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Stonestreet

