Sanofi allergy drug safe enough for non-prescription use: FDA reviewers
#Health News
July 29, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 4 years

Sanofi allergy drug safe enough for non-prescription use: FDA reviewers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sanofi SA’s allergy drug Nasacort AQ is safe enough to be sold over the counter, according to reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The reviewers, whose opinions were posted on Monday on the FDA’s website, said the nasal spray, which currently requires a prescription for use, “has a favorable risk-benefit profile” for use in an over-the-counter setting.

The documents were posted ahead of a meeting on Wednesday of an advisory committee to the FDA which will recommend whether or not the agency should approve the switch to over-the-counter use. The drug is used to treat hay fever and other respiratory allergies.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

