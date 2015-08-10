FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi teams up with Evotec, Apeiron to develop immuno-oncology pills
#Health News
August 10, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi teams up with Evotec, Apeiron to develop immuno-oncology pills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French drugs firm Sanofi's logo is pictured inside the company's headquarters during the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi is teaming up with Germany’s Evotec and Austrian biotech firm Apeiron Biologics to develop a new type of immune system-boosting cancer medicine that could be given as tablets to fight both solid tumors and blood cancers.

The French drugmaker said on Monday the tie up would focus on developing small molecule-based immuno-oncology treatments, which could complement currently available inhibitors.

Under the collaboration, Sanofi has the option of screening its own compound libraries to identify new small-molecule candidates for development, it said in a statement.

The group will support two years of research funding for Evotec and Apeiron and pay Evotec potentially more than 200 million euros ($219 million) if promising molecules are identified.

The French group said it would have sole responsibility for all development, regulatory, commercial and manufacturing activities of the products.

Last week, Sanofi announced a partnership with Evotec to develop stem cell-based treatments for diabetes.

The company is also working closely with its long-time partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the area of cancer immunotherapy.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
