French competition body fines Sanofi in Plavix dispute
#Health News
May 14, 2013 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

French competition body fines Sanofi in Plavix dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Competition Authority said on Tuesday it fined drugmaker Sanofi 40.6 million euros ($52.7 million) over what it called a smear campaign aimed at stifling generic competition to its blood thinner, Plavix.

The decision follows a complaint filed by Teva Sante, a unit of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, against communication practices by Sanofi towards health professionals to limit the use of generic versions of Plavix and support its own products, Plavix Princeps and Plavix Clopidogrel Winthrop.

($1 = 0.7703 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
