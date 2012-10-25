Sanofi lifts 2012 outlook as Q3 beats expectations

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday said full-year earnings will decline less than expected, despite the loss of top-selling drugs previously protected by patents, after third-quarter results beat expectations.

The French drugmaker said earnings could drop around 12 percent in 2012, compared with a previous forecast of 12-15 percent, as emerging markets, a tight grip on costs and growth in diabetes and rare disease drugs limit the negative impact of cheap drug copies.

In the three months to September 30, business net income, which excludes items such as amortization and legal costs, declined 7.4 percent to 2.22 billion euros ($2.88 billion), beating a consensus of 1.97 billion from a Reuters poll of ten analysts.

Double-digit growth in diabetes treatment Lantus and rare disease unit Genzyme as well as the weaker euro lifted sales to 9.04 billion, up 3.3 percent, offsetting the loss of blood thinner Plavix and cancer treatment Eloxatin to generic rivals.

($1 = 0.7711 euros)