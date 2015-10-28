Sanofi U.S. recalls Auvi-Q injections for severe allergy

The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Lyon, France, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA said it was voluntarily recalling all its Auvi-Q injections in the United States to treat patients with severe allergic reactions.

The company said on Wednesday its U.S. unit was recalling the injections as they could potentially deliver an inaccurate dose.

Auvi-Q is designed to treat anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction, in patients who are at risk or who have a history of such reactions.

An incorrect dose could lead to significant health issues, Sanofi said.

The company has received 26 reports of suspected device malfunctions in the United States and Canada as of Oct. 26.

However, there has been no confirmation on the reports and no deaths have been reported so far, Sanofi said.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares closed at $51.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.