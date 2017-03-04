FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Sanofi, Regeneron say latest Dupixent eczema drug tests positive
#Health News
March 4, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 6 months ago

Sanofi, Regeneron say latest Dupixent eczema drug tests positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Paris, France, October 30, 2014.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.

"In the CHRONOS study, Dupixent used with topical corticosteroids showed significantly greater clearance of skin lesions and overall disease severity compared to topical corticosteroids alone, which are commonly prescribed for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis," Andrew Blauvelt, the principal investigator of the study, said in a joint statement from the companies.

"This study provides positive long-term data for Dupixent, which is important given atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease," he said.

A biologics license application (BLA) for Dupixent was accepted for Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2016.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; writing by John Irish; Editing by Clelia Oziel

