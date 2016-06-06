Sanofi and Regeneron report positive skin disease trial

French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SA and U.S. partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said a one-year, late-stage study of dupilumab, a monoclonal antibody designed for the treatment of skin diseases, had met its main goals.

“These are the first long-term Phase 3 data that demonstrated dupilumab with topical corticosteroids was superior to topical corticosteroids alone, and provided sustained efficacy, significantly improving measures of overall disease severity, skin clearing, itching, and quality of life through one year of treatment,” Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos said in a statement.

Sanofi said in the statement that the partners planned their first submission for regulatory approval for the treatment in the United States in the third quarter of this year.