FDA staff: Sanofi/Regeneron drug lowers LDL; is well tolerated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An experimental drug made by Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc effectively lowers bad LDL cholesterol and is generally well tolerated, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The review was published on Friday before a meeting on Tuesday of a panel of outside advisers to the FDA who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The drug, Praluent, also known as alirocumab, is one of two in a class known as PCSK9 inhibitors that will be considered by the advisory panel next week. The other, Repatha, is made by Amgen Inc.

The panel will be asked to consider whether the drug’s benefit outweighs the risks in one or more patient populations, for example those with different degrees of risk for cardiovascular problems, patients with family histories of high cholesterol and high triglycerides, or patients who are or are not also taking statins, another type of cholesterol drug.

In an introductory memo to panel participants, Dr. James Smith, deputy director of the FDA’s division of metabolism and endocrinology products, noted that for two decades the agency has used a reduction in LDL as a surrogate for a reduced risk of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular events.

He said the use of LDL as a surrogate measure of success for a new class of LDL-lowering drugs intended for a large patient population has not been publicly discussed by an FDA advisory committee in many years. Several statin trials have shown a cardiovascular benefit but not all LDL-lowering drugs have.

“Regardless of how confident we may be in the ”LDL hypothesis,“ we must remember that LDL-C remains a surrogate and not a clinical outcome that reflects how patients feel, function, or survive,” he said.

He said the agency acknowledges that there are patients who will not take statins for a variety of reasons, even those who could actually tolerate the drugs.

“Thus, one must consider whether labeling that specifically indicates a drug for ”statin-intolerant patients“ could promote a condition that is not well-understood and encourage some patients to prematurely abandon statins, a class that has robustly established benefits on CV outcomes.” he said.