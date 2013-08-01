FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi CEO says authorities visit China office
#Business News
August 1, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 4 years

Sanofi CEO says authorities visit China office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chris Viehbacher, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, attends the company's 2012 annual results presentation in Paris February 7, 2013 file photo.

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) said one of its regional offices in China has been visited by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce in Shenyang as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has involved other Western drugmakers.

“We are not really aware of the purpose of the visit, we are working with them,” Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

He added that the French group’s head office in Shanghai had not been contacted by Chinese authorities.

Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
