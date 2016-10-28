FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Sanofi says M&A strategy to remain disciplined
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 28, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

Sanofi says M&A strategy to remain disciplined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) will remain disciplined in its pursuit of takeover targets and potential therapeutic areas include oncology, immunology, multiple sclerosis and rare diseases, its finance chief and CEO said on Friday.

When asked whether Sanofi would continue to focus on deal targets in oncology after it was beaten out in the pursuit of U.S. cancer drug company Medivation MDVN.O, Chief Executive (CEO) Olivier Brandicourt said, while cancer deals were still possible, internal drug development and collaboration with external partners might be enough to reach growth targets.

"We are opening our M&A strategy, as we said last year, to segments where have a good presence but where we need to strengthen our presence with inorganic growth, we mentioned immunology and we mentioned MS... rare disease can also be an area," Brandicourt told analyst in a conference call.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.