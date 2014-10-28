FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Desmarest quits Sanofi board to focus on Total role
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Desmarest quits Sanofi board to focus on Total role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thierry Desmarest, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Total attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Tuesday that Thierry Desmarest had resigned from the board of the French drugmaker to focus on his role as chairman of oil group Total (TOTF.PA) following the sudden death of Christophe de Margerie.

De Margerie had held both the chairmanship and the CEO roles until he was killed in a plane crash in Moscow on Oct. 20. Total has named Patrick Pouyanne as CEO alongside returning chairman Desmarest.

Former Total chief executive Desmarest, 68, previously honorary chairman of the oil group, will keep the chairmanship position until the end of 2015, after which the roles of CEO and chairman will be re-combined, Total said last week.

Desmarest has been a director of Sanofi since 2000.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.