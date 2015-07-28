FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi links with Regeneron in $2.2 billion cancer drug push
July 28, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi links with Regeneron in $2.2 billion cancer drug push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Tuesday it was committing up to $2.17 billion to a collaboration with its long-time partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) in the hot area of cancer immunotherapy.

Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $640 million to Regeneron and the U.S. biotech company will get up to $375 million more if certain sales targets are hit. Sanofi will also invest more than $1 billion in research for the program, which aims to tap the body’s immune system to help fight cancer.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop a programed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor currently in Phase I clinical testing, and plan to start trials in 2016 with new drug candidates.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke

