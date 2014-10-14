FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi's Rotavirus vaccine enters late-stage trials
October 14, 2014

Sanofi's Rotavirus vaccine enters late-stage trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday an investigational vaccine designed by its Shantha Biotechnics unit to protect young children from severe diarrhea had entered late-stage clinical trials in India.

The vaccine is aimed at rotavirus infections which cause gastroenteritis. Although the virus can and does infect older individuals, illness caused by rotavirus can be quite severe in infants and young children, Sanofi said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Anand Basu

