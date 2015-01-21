FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takeda's Weber was approached for Sanofi CEO job but not interested
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 21, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 3 years ago

Takeda's Weber was approached for Sanofi CEO job but not interested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christophe Weber, next president and current Chief Operating Officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

DAVOS (Reuters) - Christophe Weber, chief operating officer of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., said on Wednesday he had been approached in connection with the vacant chief executive post at French drugs group Sanofi but decided to stay put.

“I‘m committed to Takeda. I just arrived and I‘m not the kind of guy who would jump like that,” the French national told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“It’s a unique opportunity at Takeda and I‘m very committed to it.”

Sanofi sacked Chris Viehbacher unexpectedly from the CEO post at the end of October last year after a poor set of quarterly results, and has said it is on the hunt for a new one. Weber’s name has been touted as one potential candidate.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.