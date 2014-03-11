FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi, UCB set up drug development partnership
March 11, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Sanofi, UCB set up drug development partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French and Belgian drugmakers Sanofi and UCB have entered a partnership aimed at finding treatments for so-called immune-mediated diseases in areas such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel conditions.

The two companies would share costs and profits on a 50:50 basis, Sanofi said in a statement on Tuesday.

UCB will be entitled to initial upfront, preclinical and clinical development milestone payments from Sanofi that could exceed 100 million euros ($139 million), Sanofi added.

($1 = 0.7205 Euros)

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson

