5 months ago
Sanofi to pay $19.8 million over claims of drug overcharges: U.S.
#Business News
April 3, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 5 months ago

Sanofi to pay $19.8 million over claims of drug overcharges: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)'s Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.

Sanofi-Pasteur, the company's vaccine division, had told the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department in 2012 that it had made an accounting error in overcharging for certain drugs, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In an emailed statement, a Sanofi spokeswoman said the company "cooperated fully and negotiated in good faith with the government."

Reporting by Joel Schectman and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

