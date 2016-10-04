FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
October 4, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Sanofi's dengue vaccine approved in 11 countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi Pasteur, Sanofi's vaccines unit, said on Tuesday that its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, had received market approval in eleven countries.

To date the vaccine has been approved in Mexico, the Philippines, Brazil, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Guatemala, Peru, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, the statement said.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease caused by four virus serotypes (1 to 4) as categorized by the World Health Organisation. Overall, the disease is seen as a threat to about half of the world's population. Some 400 million people are believed to be infected annually.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
