Sanofi says authorities to assess new flu vaccine
April 11, 2013 / 5:25 AM / in 4 years

Sanofi says authorities to assess new flu vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chris Viehbacher, Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi, attends the company's 2012 annual results presentation in Paris February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi said European authorities have agreed to review a marketing application for a new flu vaccine designed to combat the four strains of virus expected in the coming season.

The company’s Sanofi Pasteur vaccine unit currently produces the three-strain Vaxigrip flu vaccine at a facility in Val de Rueil, in France.

The marketing authorization application for the quadrivalent version of Vaxigrip is intended to be presented in all countries of the world where Vaxigrip is currently commercialized, Sanofi said in a statement on Thursday.

