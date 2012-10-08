Sanofi says Zaltrap cancer drug study positive

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday that the results of a late-stage study of its Zaltrap drug showed a “statistically significant improvement in overall survival” in patients with colon cancer.

The detailed results of the Phase III study of the drug used in conjunction with chemotherapy were published in the October edition of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Sanofi said in a statement.

Zaltrap, also known as aflibercept, is a so-called anti-angiogenic agent, designed to starve tumors of blood.