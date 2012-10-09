FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi India looking to export Allstar insulin pen
October 9, 2012 / 9:25 AM / in 5 years

Sanofi India looking to export Allstar insulin pen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi India is looking to export its Allstar reusable insulin pen to countries in South Asia, Africa and Latin America, Shailesh Ayyangar, its managing director, said on Tuesday.

Sanofi India, a unit of France’s Sanofi, launched the pen in India on Tuesday at a retail price of 650 rupees ($12.40).

India has nearly 50 million diabetes patients, more than any other country, and the number is expected to reach 70 million by 2025.

($1 = 52.5900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Jijo Jacob

