Sanoma's executive reshuffle raises writedown concerns

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish media group Sanoma Oyj is to replace senior executives at both its Dutch business and Finnish magazine unit after a fall in advertising sales, a move some analysts said raises the prospect of further goodwill writedowns.

Sanoma said earlier this month it swung to an underlying operating loss of 3 million euros in the first quarter as its advertising sales fell 13 percent. It also cut its full-year business outlook due to weak markets and the costs of trying to bolster its troubled TV business in the Netherlands.

Dick Molman, CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands, will leave the company in early 2014, Sanoma said on Friday. The move follows the recent departure of Georgette Schlick, head of the group’s TV operations in the country.

The company also said Clarisse Berggardh, managing director of Sanoma Magazines in Finland, would step down.

Shares in the company fell 2 percent to 6.60 euros by 1300 GMT and some analysts said the reshuffle could signal more difficulties meeting the company’s 2013 targets, as well as possible writedowns particularly in the value of its Dutch TV operations.

“Their credibility in the market is very weak right now, and many investors see increased risk of new profit warnings and goodwill writedowns,” said Sauli Vilen at Inderes Equity Research.

Sanoma has been criticized for the performance of SBS, the Dutch TV unit it bought with a local partner in 2011 for an enterprise value of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

The channels have lost viewers and advertisers, forcing the group in March to write down 35 million euros of goodwill from its balance sheet.

“There is a risk of a balance sheet crisis (at Sanoma). If SBS doesn’t improve its performance, they might have to take out more goodwill, which would risk dividends as their debt load is remarkably high,” Vilen said.

The company, whose total debts were about 1.3 billion euros at the end of March, declined comment and said it had no further update on its outlook for the year. ($1 = 0.7742 euros)