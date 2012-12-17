FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander says to close 700 bank branches after Banesto buyout
December 17, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Santander says to close 700 bank branches after Banesto buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s largest bank Santander (SAN.MC) said on Monday it would close 700 bank branches once it has absorbed its smaller bank Banesto BTO.MC.

In a statement, the bank said it valued Banesto shares at 3.73 euros ($4.89), 24.9 percent more than the closing price on Friday.

The decision to absorb the bank, in which it controls about 90 percent, would generate savings of 520 million euros by the third year of the merger.

($1 = 0.7628 euros)

Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah Morris

