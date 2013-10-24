Spain's Santander says looking at Poland's BGZ bank

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) on Thursday said it was looking at buying Poland’s eleventh-biggest bank BGZ BGZ.WA.
“We’re looking at BGZ but I deny that we have any interest in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE),” chief executive officer Javier Marin said at a news conference.
Santander, which reported a surge in profit but a sharp fall in net lending income on Thursday, already operates in Poland through its Bank Zachodni WBK BZW.WA unit.
