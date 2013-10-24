Spain's Santander says looking at Poland's BGZ bank

The logo of Spanish bank Santander is seen outside a building in Madrid October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) on Thursday said it was looking at buying Poland’s eleventh-biggest bank BGZ BGZ.WA.

“We’re looking at BGZ but I deny that we have any interest in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE),” chief executive officer Javier Marin said at a news conference.

Santander, which reported a surge in profit but a sharp fall in net lending income on Thursday, already operates in Poland through its Bank Zachodni WBK BZW.WA unit.