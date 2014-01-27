FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Santander picks ex-FDIC boss Blair for board amid U.S. push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Santander logo is seen at a branch of Spain's largest bank in Warsaw May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) bank, which is making a big push in the United States, has appointed the former head of the U.S. deposit guarantee fund, Sheila Blair, as an independent board member, it said on Monday.

Blair, who ran the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) from 2006 to 2011, will replace Terence Burns, who stepped down from Santander’s group level board earlier this month. He remains the chairman of the bank’s business in Britain, however.

Santander last week said it planned to increase the equity of its U.S. holding company Santander Holdings USA by up to $2 billion to back growth plans. Its consumer finance business in the United States was also listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sarah Morris and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
