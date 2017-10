A man uses an ATM machine at a Santander bank branch in Madrid April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Santander, the euro zone’s biggest lender, on Thursday said its core capital under Basel III rules would reach 12 percent at the end of the year.

The bank, which posted a 25.9 percent drop in net profit from a year ago to 1.205 billion euros ($1.6 billion), also said it had already returned 31 billion euros of cheap European Central Bank loans, out of an estimated 35 billion euros it took.