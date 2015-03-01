FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Big Story 10
March 1, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Banco Santander U.S. unit to name Powell as new CEO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a Santander bank branch in central Madrid February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

(Reuters) - Santander Holdings USA Inc has appointed a new chief executive who will work to fortify relationships between U.S. regulators and the unit of the Spanish banking giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people close to the firm.

The Boston-based unit of Banco Santander S.A. will announce Scott Powell as chief executive as soon as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported. Powell, 52, is a former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s consumer banking operations, according to the Journal.(goo.gl/XvfWCE)

The U.S unit owns Santander Bank N.A., which has branches in the Northeast, and 60.5% of Santander Consumer USA, which makes consumer and auto loans, according to the Journal.

Powell’s appointment comes amid numerous problems for the U.S. unit. Among them: Santander’s U.S. bank is expected to fail the U.S. Federal Reserve’s “stress test” this month, according to the Journal. The Fed’s financial health check measures how banks would hold up in a hypothetical crisis.

A spokeswoman for Santander Holdings USA Inc could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Nick Zieminski

