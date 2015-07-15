Santander Consumer USA names former JPM commodities chief Masters as chairman

(Reuters) - Santander Consumer Holdings USA has named former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe Masters as its non-executive chairman, the auto lender said on Wednesday.

Masters, 46, succeeds interim chairman Stephen Ferriss at the Dallas-based company. She currently serves as the CEO of Digital Assets Holdings LLC, a Bitcoin-related technology company.

Masters, who was widely considered one of Wall Street’s most powerful women, served as global head of JPMorgan’s commodities business from 2007 to 2014 after a decade in trading and corporate roles.

She left the bank at a time when Wall Street banks begun to pare back their commodities trading businesses.

Santander Consumer, which is a unit of Spanish bank Banco Santander SA, went public last year. Masters’ appointment follows a number of executive changes at Santander Consumer. Santander Consumer chief executive and chairman Thomas Dundon stepped down in July and was replaced former chief financial officer Jason Kulas.