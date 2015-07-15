FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander Consumer USA names former JPM commodities chief Masters as chairman
July 15, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Santander Consumer USA names former JPM commodities chief Masters as chairman

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Santander Consumer Holdings USA has named former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe Masters as its non-executive chairman, the auto lender said on Wednesday.

Masters, 46, succeeds interim chairman Stephen Ferriss at the Dallas-based company. She currently serves as the CEO of Digital Assets Holdings LLC, a Bitcoin-related technology company.

Masters, who was widely considered one of Wall Street’s most powerful women, served as global head of JPMorgan’s commodities business from 2007 to 2014 after a decade in trading and corporate roles.

She left the bank at a time when Wall Street banks begun to pare back their commodities trading businesses.

Santander Consumer, which is a unit of Spanish bank Banco Santander SA, went public last year. Masters’ appointment follows a number of executive changes at Santander Consumer. Santander Consumer chief executive and chairman Thomas Dundon stepped down in July and was replaced former chief financial officer Jason Kulas.

Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Christian Plumb

