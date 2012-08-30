Spain's Santander says to launch Mexico unit share offer September 4

(Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) said on Thursday it intends to launch a planned share offering in its Mexican unit on September 4 at an event in Mexico City led by the company’s chairman Emilio Botin.

Santander Mexico’s impending offering, expected in late September, is likely to be one of the biggest in the Mexico Stock Exchange’s history, potentially reaching between $3 billion and $4 billion [ID:nL2E8JO1BM].

The bank, Mexico’s third-largest by assets, hopes to sell 6 percent locally with another 18.7 offered overseas.