The logo of Spanish bank Santander is seen outside a building in Madrid October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - The euro zone’s biggest bank Santander (SAN.MC) expects its 2014 net profit to rise 30 percent from a year ago to 5.8 billion euros ($6.85 billion), it said on Thursday, backed by an 8 percent rise in net interest income.

Earlier Santander announced a 7.5 billion euro capital increase, aimed at growing its business.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)