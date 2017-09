Emilio Botin, chairman of Spain's Santander, delivers his speech during the company's results presentation in Boadilla del Monte, near Madrid, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) would consider buying a U.S. commercial bank rather than an investment bank, Chairman Emilio Botin told reporters on Thursday when asked about possible acquisitions in the United States.