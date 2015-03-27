Santander will meet U.S. regulatory demands as soon as possible: CEO

A woman stands before a logo of Santander bank during the bank's 2014 results presentation at the company headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

SANTANDER, Spain (Reuters) - Spain’s largest bank Santander will meet U.S. regulatory demands as soon as possible and aims to strengthen its current position in the country, CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez said during the bank’ shareholder meeting on Friday.

Santander failed a health check earlier this month in the United States for the second year running due to weaknesses in its capital planning processes and U.S regulators ordered it to improve its systems and controls.