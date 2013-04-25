Santander Brasil profit falls as provisions jump

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Profit at Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA) dropped in the first quarter as stringent cost-cutting failed to offset falling interest income and soaring loan delinquencies.

The São Paulo-based lender, a subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) and the largest foreign bank in Brazil, posted on Thursday recurring profit - income excluding one-time items - of 1.518 billion reais ($755 million), down 5.5 percent from the 2012 fourth quarter. Compared with the same period a year earlier, recurring profit slumped 14.4 percent.

Interest income fell to the lowest level in two years, fee income rose less than expected, and defaults climbed to the highest level since at least 2010.

The results illustrate how low interest rates are weighing on bank profits in Brazil, and highlight Santander Brasil’s struggles with defaults as Latin America’s top economy enters a third year of sub-par growth.

Still, the first-quarter profit topped most estimates, in part because analysts underestimated the extent of cost cuts implemented by Marcial Portela Álvarez in his 3 1/2 years as chief executive. Santander Brasil announced late Wednesday that Portela, 68, will be succeeded by Jesús Zabalza, a Santander veteran in Latin America.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the benchmark for delinquencies, rose in the first quarter to the equivalent of 5.8 percent of Santander Brasil’s loan book, compared with 5.5 percent in the 2012 fourth quarter. Analysts expected a so-called default ratio of 5.6 percent.

That forced management to increase bad-loan provisions by 9 percent to 3.371 billion reais, the highest level in four quarters. Portela had cut such provisions, the amount set aside to cover credit-related losses, by more than 700 million reais since the second quarter of last year.

The spike in defaults is likely making management at Santander Brasil, which last year lost the No. 4 ranking among Brazil’s largest banks to state-run Caixa Econômica Federal SA, extra cautious. Santander Brasil shrank its loan book by 0.1 percent to 211.7 billion reais on a quarterly basis; credit rose 6 percent in the past 12 months, two-thirds less than the average of Brazil’s banking system.

PARENT COMPANY

Santander Brasil’s results weighed on earnings at its beleaguered parent. Banco Santander, Europe’s largest bank, posted a 26 percent drop in net income as slowing growth in some South American markets added to the gloom at home in Spain.

Even as banks in Brazil have consistently failed to accurately predict default trends in the past two years, investors have been particularly stingy with Santander Brasil because of Portela’s reluctance to hike provisions as asset quality deteriorated. Unlike its peers, Santander Brasil saw delinquencies rise over the past six months, although forward-looking indicators signaled this trend has stabilized.

Near record-low interest rates in Brazil drove the bank’s net interest margin, an average measure of how much Santander Brasil charges on loans, down to 7.1 percent in the first quarter from 7.2 percent three months earlier and 10.3 percent a year earlier.

Interest income fell 2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while fee income - revenue from banking transactions other than lending - rose 2.3 percent. Expenses dropped 5.8 percent to 3.891 billion reais, the lowest level in a year, and taxes were unusually low for a second quarter.

Return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks known as ROE, fell to 12 percent in the first quarter from 12.8 percent at the end of last year. ROE, also a measure of how well banks spend shareholder money, was 14.6 percent a year earlier.

Management plans to discuss results later on Thursday at a news conference.