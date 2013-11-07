FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salix Pharma to buy Santarus for $2.6 billion
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 7, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Salix Pharma to buy Santarus for $2.6 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd SLXP.O will buy Santarus Inc SNTS.O for about $2.6 billion to boost its portfolio of drugs with a complementary set of products from the specialty pharmaceutical company.

The $32 per share offer is a 37 percent premium to Santarus’ Thursday close on the Nasdaq.

Santarus shares rose to $31.90 in extended trade, while shares of Salix were up 10 percent to trade at $77.99.

Both Salix and Santarus have a number of products on the market and in clinical development, but none of their target markets overlap, Salix Chief Executive Carolyn Logan said on a conference call with analysts.

The combined company will have a portfolio of 22 marketed products.

Santarus also reported third-quarter results that were well above analysts’ estimates, helped mainly by robust sales of its diabetes drug Glumetza and heartburn drug Zegerid.

Salix -- which sells the traveler’s diarrhea drug Xifaxan and constipation drug Relistor -- reported weak third-quarter results, but forecast better-than-expected earnings for 2013.

The company is also expecting to post solid earnings in 2014 as it looks to gain from the Santarus deal.

Salix said it expects the deal — approved by the boards of both the companies — to close in the first quarter of 2014 and to significantly contribute to earnings in the same year.

Salix expects adjusted earnings of $5 per share in 2014, up from $3.20 per share it forecast for the current year.

Analysts expect Salix to report a full-year 2013 profit of $3.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Salix plans to pay for the acquisition with about $800 million in cash on hand and $1.95 billion in financing from Jefferies Finance LLC.

Jefferies LLC is advising Salix on the deal, with Covington & Burling LLP as legal counsel. Santarus is being advised by Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and Latham & Watkins LLP is its legal adviser.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.