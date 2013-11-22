FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SAP positive on long-term opportunity in Asia
November 22, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

SAP positive on long-term opportunity in Asia

Reuters Staff

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Business software group SAP said it felt positive about the long-term opportunity in Asia, but demand was not coming back quickly.

“We did see a return to growth in Asia-Pacific in Q3, and the good news was it was very much driven by China,” co-chief executive Jim Hagemann-Snabe said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference on Friday.

“I feel good about the long-term opportunity to grow dramatically in Asia. It’s not coming back really fast, and it’s a combination of macroeconomic changes, growth rates in China causing the other countries to adjust, but also we had some execution issues that we are now dealing with.”

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
