FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAP boss McDermott loses eye after falling down stairs
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

SAP boss McDermott loses eye after falling down stairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAP's Chief Executive Bill McDermott delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of SAP (SAPG.DE), Europe’s biggest software firm, lost an eye and was briefly in life-threatening danger after falling down a flight of stairs in July, the company said on Thursday.

Bill McDermott fell while visiting family in the United States over the July 4 holiday weekend and landed on a splinter of glass. A long operation saved his eye, but in the end doctors had to remove it due to an infection, SAP said.

“I am still alive and that is not a given after such a serious accident,” McDermott told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that it would not affect his work.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.