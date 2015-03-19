SAP to recommend 10 percent dividend hike to 1.10 euros/share

A man cycles past the SAP logo at its offices in the CityWest complex, Dublin September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German business software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) said on Thursday it would recommend a 10-percent dividend increase to 1.10 euros ($1) per share to its shareholders.

SAP said the proposal marked a rise in its pay-out ratio to 40 percent of its 2014 profit after tax, up from 36 percent over the previous year.

Europe’s largest software maker said in a statement it had implemented a new dividend pay-out policy. It wants to pay more than 35 percent of its profit after tax to its shareholders, up from a previous policy of paying more than 30 percent.

