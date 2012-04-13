SAP's bullish second-quarter sales forecast buoys shares

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s SAP AG (SAPG.DE) gave a bullish outlook for the second quarter, reflecting demand for software such as its HANA technology which helps clients quickly mine large chunks of business data, sending its shares higher.

SAP shares jumped 2.2 percent shortly after SAP, the world’s largest maker of business software, said it expected second- quarter software revenue growth in a range of 15 to 20 percent, described by one trader as “a distinctly bullish forecast”.

Software and software-related service revenue, another figure closely followed by investors, would rise between 14 and 16 percent, adjusted for currency swings, in the current quarter after a 12 percent gain in the first quarter, SAP added.

SAP shares reversed earlier losses and rose to become the top gainer on Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI index, which was down 0.4 percent at 1102 GMT.

SAP, which is due to publish detailed figures on April 25, also kept its full-year outlook for a rise in operating profit and sales.

Operating profit excluding special items was up 7 percent to 834 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter, broadly in line with the average Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.

SAP said it had resolved some “sales execution issues” in North America, which had dampened earnings in the first quarter. After a record fourth quarter 2011, some European markets started more slowly in 2012, but are well on track, it added.

The company cited robust demand for its biggest software products and its HANA product, which allows companies to quickly analyze business data, as the main drivers for its increasing order pipeline.

The German company, based in Walldorf near Heidelberg, built its business on large, integrated software systems sold to many of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple (AAPL.O), GE (GE.N), McDonald’s (MCD.N) and Pepsi (PEP.N).

SAP has some 180,000 customers and bills itself as the world’s leading provider of software for managing supply chains and customer relations. ($1 = 0.7590 euros)